Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash in Harrison County has sent two people to the hospital.

Officials with the Harrison County 911 Center say the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at mile marker 108 northbound on I-79 in Lost Creek.

A tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side, crushed a guardrail and slid at least halfway down the embankment, 911 officials said.

Officials say two other cars were also involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, but officials confirm there were no fatalities on the scene.

As of 5:30 p.m., one lane northbound is shut down as crews work to clean up the accident scene. Traffic is backed up for several miles.

It is unclear when the roadway will completely reopen.

Responding agencies include Anmoore Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

