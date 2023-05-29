Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says

A man suspected of firing a gun and assaulting two females was arrested after he was found hiding in a culvert pipe, authorities said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man suspected of firing a gun and assaulting two females was arrested after he was found hiding in a culvert pipe, authorities said.

Randolph County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday on Bradley Mountain Rd. in the Valley Bend area.

The suspect -- who has not yet been identified -- had “severely beaten” a woman and female child before firing a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies used a K-9 to track the suspect to a creek bed where authorities say he was found hiding in a culvert pipe.

State police are handling the ongoing investigation.

