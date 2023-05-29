WVU Baseball Selected in NCAA Tournament & Will Play Indiana in First Game

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Anticipation was high amidst the clubhouse, as West Virginia Baseball’s players, coaches, and staff gathered to watch the Mountaineers be selected as part of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers were taken as a #2 seed - this means that they will start against a #3 seed, the Indiana Hoosiers. First pitch is scheduled for Friday night, June 2nd, on ESPN+ at 7 PM Eastern.

Coach Randy Mazey spoke after the conclusion of the selection show, talking about how West Virginia’s consistent success may have fans accustomed - or spoiled, in his words - to the team’s excellent form.

Remember, WVU has lost 5 straight games over the past two weeks - they were swept in the season-ending series against the Texas Longhorns, and then lost both games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Mazey, along with star second baseman JJ Wetherholt, spoke on how West Virginia has the confidence and ability necessary to win the region and beyond. Hear more and see the selection moment with 5 Sports!

