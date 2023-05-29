WVU heading to LEX

Mountaineers and Cats make NCAA baseball tournament
Texas Tech dropped Sunday’s rubber match against No. 12 West Virginia, 5-3, at Monongalia...
Texas Tech dropped Sunday’s rubber match against No. 12 West Virginia, 5-3, at Monongalia County Ballpark.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The NCAA baseball tournament announced their 64 team field at high noon Monday and the Mountaineers don’t have far to go for their regional game. They will be heading to Lexington, Kentucky and will take on the Indiana Hoosiers. The Wildcats are the home team and will take on MAC champ Ball State.

Here’s the schedule of games beginning June 2nd.

2023 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional

Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Ball State vs. Kentucky – 1 p.m. – ESPN+ Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Monday, June 5 (If Necessary) Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christine West Bridge
Engineer says “Bridge to nowhere” will be open by the fall
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford
Grafton Memorial Day Parade: How to Watch Live
Most pools in West Virginia are opening this weekend, giving people a chance to enjoy the warm...
Opening weekend for local pools

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | May 28th, 2023
Most pools in West Virginia are opening this weekend, giving people a chance to enjoy the warm...
Opening weekend for local pools
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | May 27th. 2023
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident