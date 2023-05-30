‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford
Large crowd enjoys Grafton Memorial Day Parade

Latest News

FILE - A worker arranges food onto plates in the kitchen of a restaurant in New York on Dec....
Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Officials issue overdose spike alert in Marion County
Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went...
Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax