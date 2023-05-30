1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Locust Ave. near the intersection of Oakwood Rd. around 11:25 a.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say two cars were involved in the crash, including one that was on its side when crews arrived on the scene.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

As of 12:10 p.m., the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management says the roadway is closed.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

