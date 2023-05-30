Alyssa Dunn Signs for Alderson Broaddus Soccer

Dunn will join Battler Soccer in 2023-24 season.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Flying Eagles have sent another to college today, as Alyssa Dunn signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Alderson Broaddus Battlers!

She leaves after an incredible career with the Eagles - Dunn played in 72 games and scored 11 goals while playing primarily as a defender for the Eagles.

The Eagles won 30 games during her 4 years with the program.

Dunn joins a Battlers squad that will need her help - they have won just 2 games over the last 3 seasons, and Dunn will hope to help the Battlers get back to winning ways this year.

See the moment she signed and hear from Alyssa with WDTV Sports!

