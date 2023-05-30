ATV Safety Tips

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -“We want to make sure that everyone has a good safe experience,” Mark Gricewich Owner/GM.

R.G. Motorsports in Bridgeport is sharing some safety tips and tricks for staying safe while riding this summer.

“Please read your owner’s manual entirely pay attention to the warnings and the labels on the ATV and let me walk you through how to be properly attired while riding your ATV make sure you have on a helmet gloves eye protection long sleeve shirt and pants and over the ankle boots,” Mark Gricewich Owner/GM.

Mark says you should never ride alone or with someone on the back unless the ATV is made for two people, and of course to prevent accidents from happening make sure you are not riding under the influence.

“We recommend all of our operators do not consume drugs or alcohol before riding or after riding and its best not to ride alone its best to ride with a group or someone else,” Mark Gricewich Owner/GM.

All ATVs are designed for certain age groups and mark says make sure you follow them, or you could get hurt.

“We encourage all of our operators to pay close attention to the age limits on ATVs this is a full size one recommended for those 16 and up we also have some for 6 and up 10 and up and 12 and up so it’s really important to operate an ATV for your age group and for the young children make sure they have adult supervision,” Mark Gricewich Owner/GM.

To learn more about ATV safety you can enroll in a safety course online at atvsafety.Org

