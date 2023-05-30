Authorities asking for help IDing 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

RIVESVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who is a suspect in a 7-Eleven shoplifting.

Chief Lanham of the Rivesville Police Department says a shoplifting occurred at 7-Eleven in Rivesville at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

He says the man pictured above is suspected of taking a jar of knives valued at about $100 was taken from the store.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Chief Lanham by email or at 304-278-5909.

