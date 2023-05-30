Authorities asking for help IDing 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

7-Eleven shoplifting suspect
7-Eleven shoplifting suspect(Rivesville Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVESVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who is a suspect in a 7-Eleven shoplifting.

Chief Lanham of the Rivesville Police Department says a shoplifting occurred at 7-Eleven in Rivesville at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

He says the man pictured above is suspected of taking a jar of knives valued at about $100 was taken from the store.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Chief Lanham by email or at 304-278-5909.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford
Large crowd enjoys Grafton Memorial Day Parade

Latest News

Officials issue overdose spike alert in Marion County
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto
Bridgeport High School principal retires
Man, woman die in house fire, state fire marshal says
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fairmont