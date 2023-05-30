Bridgeport High School principal retires

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Long-time Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto announced his retirement to his staff Tuesday morning.

DeMotto said he “thanked my staff and informed them that I would not be returning next year.”

DeMotto has been a fixture at Bridgeport High School for years. He served as an assistant principal and athletic director prior to assuming his current position of principal.

He took over from another long-time administrator, Mark DeFazio, who announced his retirement in April of 2018.

DeMotto’s educational career in Harrison County dates back more than three decades.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.