Bridgeport High School principal retires

FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Long-time Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto announced his retirement to his staff Tuesday morning.

DeMotto said he “thanked my staff and informed them that I would not be returning next year.”

DeMotto has been a fixture at Bridgeport High School for years. He served as an assistant principal and athletic director prior to assuming his current position of principal.

He took over from another long-time administrator, Mark DeFazio, who announced his retirement in April of 2018.

DeMotto’s educational career in Harrison County dates back more than three decades.

