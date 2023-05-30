Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a plant fire in Marion County.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at the closed brine processing plant on AFR Rd. in Fairmont around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say there have not been any injuries reported.

Additionally, no nearby roads have been shut down, and evacuations from the area due to potential chemical leaks aren’t necessary, according to officials.

Responding agencies include the Marion County Rescue Squad and Winfield, Valley, Rivesville, Barrackville, and Bunners Ridge fire departments.

5 News has a reporter headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

