Dorothy Jean Fetty, 85 of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born in Salem on December 27, 1937, a daughter of the late Cassell and Gladys Fletcher Hursey. She was department manager of Gee Bee and Hills Department Stores. She was a dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of the sister circle. She loved time spent caring for and loving on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and enjoyed a good card game.

She is survived by her son Paul R. Fetty and his wife Glenda of Fairmont; two daughters Lisa O’Connell and her husband George of Shanks, WV and Lois Darway and her husband Frank of Monongah; grandchildren Andrew Gamber II, Pamela Cook, Kimberly Gamber, Patricia Price, Jacob Sarsfield, and Maxwell Fetty; nephews Harley, Steve, John and Edward, Hursey; one niece Mary Ann Boyles; and brother-in-law Jim Fetty and his wife Dolores.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul R. Fetty on May 26, 2022; brothers Jim (Eva) Hursey, and Harley (Shonnett) Hursey; granddaughters Elizabeth and Carolyn Gamber; and one niece Shirley Robinson.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated following the service and buried with her late husband.

The family would like to offer a special thanks for the special cared shown by Tygart Center and Amedisys Hospice, especially for caregiver Amanda S.

Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.