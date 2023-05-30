Lillie Irene (Tanner) Tenney, 97, of Diana passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Braxton Healthcare Center.

Born to Robert F. and Sarah C. (McCourt) Tanner on February 17, 1926 in Desert Fork, WV. She married Herndon Tenney on November 4, 1946.

She was a homemaker that loved taking care of her sons, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and crocheting. She was a Christian and a member of the Holly River Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by her grandson Brent Tenney; stepmom Ruby Tanner Cogar, brothers David, Bobby, and George Tanner; sisters Dorothy Moyel, Rosie Cobb, Betty Camilla, Ruth Buchs, Naomi Davis, and Ann Chumney.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Danny (Jean) Tenney and Steve (Joyce) Tenney; grandchildren Amy (Brandon) Moll and Dusty Tenney; great-grandchildren Bree, Ashton, Elise, and Eli Moll; brothers Paul, Jerry, and Ralph Tanner; sisters Mary Cool and Mabel Hampton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Reverend Brandon Moll officiating. Interment will follow at Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery in Diana.

Irene was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital saying that at any time it could be one of her grandkids or great grandkids that needed their help. So in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude’s 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Tenney family.

