Major delays expected this week on I-79 in Marion County

FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound
FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Major delays are expected throughout this week on I-79 in Marion County as crews continue work on the I-79 widening project.

Officials say a lane will be closed southbound on I-79 from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Friday, June 2.

Work crews will be erecting girders for Phase II of the new Tygart River Bridge, according to officials.

Officials say major delays are expected. Drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

