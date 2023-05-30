Man admits to wanting to kill ‘for a long time’ after stabbing

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police officers arrived Tuesday at a bloody scene along Joe Short Drive in Ravenswood.

When officers with the Ravenswood Police Department arrived, they say they found a woman covered in blood with apparent stab wounds sitting in a neighboring apartment while a witness held a towel to her neck.

Witnesses told officers the man responsible for the stabbing ran out the back door of the apartment.

Officers with the help of members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department began searching near the railroad tracks where they eventually located Dylan Miller, who is 21.

According to the victim, Miller stabbed her in the neck several times while she was sleeping.

Law enforcement reported seeing stab wounds to the side and front of the victim’s neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

After being arrested, the Ravenswood Police Office reports Miller waived his rights and admitted to trying to kill the victim. Miller also told officers his original plan was to kill the rest of the individuals inside the apartment and then kill himself; however, he told officers he “panicked and ran off.”

Miller is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is in the South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

No further update on the victim’s condition was available.

Additional information has not been released.

