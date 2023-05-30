Man charged with fleeing from crash that injured three while intoxicated

Michael Blare
Michael Blare(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wetzel County man has been charged in Marion County after authorities say he fled from the scene of an accident that left three people injured.

Authorities responded to a crash on on Helen’s Run Rd. near Morgan Run Rd. on Saturday, May 27, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say 19-year-old Michael Blare, of Littleton, wrecked the car into a guardrail and injured three passengers.

After the accident, Blare allegedly fled the scene with another driver on a motorcycle.

Deputies say they later found Blare on Buffalo Brink Rd., and he told them he drank alcohol before driving.

Additionally, deputies say Blare was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Blare has been charged with DUI causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,012 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford
Large crowd enjoys Grafton Memorial Day Parade

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
WDTV
ATV Safety Tips
Officials issue overdose spike alert in Marion County
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto
Bridgeport High School principal retires