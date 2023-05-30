Man charged with fleeing from crash that injured three while intoxicated

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wetzel County man has been charged in Marion County after authorities say he fled from the scene of an accident that left three people injured.

Authorities responded to a crash on on Helen’s Run Rd. near Morgan Run Rd. on Saturday, May 27, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say 19-year-old Michael Blare, of Littleton, wrecked the car into a guardrail and injured three passengers.

After the accident, Blare allegedly fled the scene with another driver on a motorcycle.

Deputies say they later found Blare on Buffalo Brink Rd., and he told them he drank alcohol before driving.

Additionally, deputies say Blare was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Blare has been charged with DUI causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,012 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.