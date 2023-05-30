Man, woman die in house fire, state fire marshal says

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire early Monday morning.
(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ECCLES, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a man and woman were found dead in a house fire on Monday.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire departments responded to a house fire on Harper Rd. in Eccles, a small town in Raleigh County, around 2 a.m. on Monday.

While firefighters were putting out the fire, officials say they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Investigators from the WVSFMO were dispatched to the scene, but details regarding their investigation have not been released yet.

Their bodies have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

