NATIONALS: West Virginia High School Rodeo Announces Nationals Contestants from 2022-23 Season

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia High School State Rodeo Association has concluded their 2022-23 season, and has now announced the winners of the season and those who will go to the national championships.

8 boys and 8 girls were selected from the high school league - in order to qualify, athletes needed to finish in the overall top 4 of an event (pole bend, barrels, etc.) to be selected.

All 16 athletes will head to Gillette, Wyoming for a week-long National Finals from July 16-22.

Congratulations to the winners from WDTV Sports! See a list of the 16 high school athletes here.

