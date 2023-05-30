NATIONALS: West Virginia High School Rodeo Announces Nationals Contestants from 2022-23 Season
8 boys and 8 girls will go to Wyoming for National Finals in July.
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia High School State Rodeo Association has concluded their 2022-23 season, and has now announced the winners of the season and those who will go to the national championships.
8 boys and 8 girls were selected from the high school league - in order to qualify, athletes needed to finish in the overall top 4 of an event (pole bend, barrels, etc.) to be selected.
All 16 athletes will head to Gillette, Wyoming for a week-long National Finals from July 16-22.
Congratulations to the winners from WDTV Sports! See a list of the 16 high school athletes here.
