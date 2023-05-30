Officials issue overdose spike alert in Marion County

(Alexandra Macia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Quick Response Team & Harm Reduction issued a warning on Tuesday that an overdose spike alert is in effect.

Officials say in a social media post there have been three overdose incidents in the last 24 hours in Marion County, including one reported death.

Officials did not say the type of drug involved in the overdoses.

Officials say anyone who needs Narcan, tests strips or support can reach out to the Marion County QRT at 304-278-4025, Help4WV, the state’s addition helpline, at 844-435-7498, or Never Use Alone, the national overdose prevention lifeline, at 1-800-484-3731.

This is the fourth bad batch alert issued by the Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction this month. The other alerts were issued on May 3, 4, and 16.

