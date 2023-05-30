Officials provide update on plant fire in Marion County

Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are responding to a fire at the Brine Processing Plant in Fairmont Tuesday evening.

Officials confirm a hazmat team is on the scene.

It’s unclear what all materials may be inside, but DEP and OEM officials have told 5 News some of those materials could be “radiological” or “radioactive.”

5 News has pushed for specifics and clarification, but so far none have been given.

However, crews have told our reporter to stay away from the scene. The Monongalia County and West Virginia Regional Hazardous Response Teams have responded.

While there hasn’t been one announced yet, 911 officials say the public will be notified if there is an evacuation order.

AFR Road leading to the plant has been shut down, and people are asked to avoid the area.

This story is continuing to develop, so make sure to stick with 5 News as we work to gather all the details.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fairmont

Latest News

WDTV
Tips to stay safe while riding ATVs
Robert Snell and Tiffany Bailey
Roaches found throughout home, man, woman charged with child neglect
Michael Blare
Man charged with fleeing from crash that injured three while intoxicated
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County