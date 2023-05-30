Officials provide update on plant fire in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are responding to a fire at the Brine Processing Plant in Fairmont Tuesday evening.

Officials confirm a hazmat team is on the scene.

It’s unclear what all materials may be inside, but DEP and OEM officials have told 5 News some of those materials could be “radiological” or “radioactive.”

5 News has pushed for specifics and clarification, but so far none have been given.

However, crews have told our reporter to stay away from the scene. The Monongalia County and West Virginia Regional Hazardous Response Teams have responded.

While there hasn’t been one announced yet, 911 officials say the public will be notified if there is an evacuation order.

AFR Road leading to the plant has been shut down, and people are asked to avoid the area.

This story is continuing to develop, so make sure to stick with 5 News as we work to gather all the details.

