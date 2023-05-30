Person flown to the hospital after dirt bike crash

Person flown to the hospital after dirt bike crash
Person flown to the hospital after dirt bike crash(Facebook: Granville Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one person was flown to the hospital following a dirt bike accident on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the dirt bike accident around 11:35 a.m. Monday off of Fort Martin Rd., according to the Granville Fire Department.

Officials say crews learned on scene the person was about a mile and a half into the woods.

Crews then went into the woods to care for the patient until Mon EMS and Rescue arrived on scene and requested HealthNet, officials say.

The GFD says crews brought the person out of the woods and into the care of HealthNet.

Officials say the person was then flown to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half.

Below are additional photos from the GFD:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
Semi rollover on I-79 sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford
Large crowd enjoys Grafton Memorial Day Parade

Latest News

Monongah High School Alumni Association hosts 100th and possibly final banquet
WVU Selected for NCAA Tournament
WVU selected to play Indiana in Lexington - WDTV Sports
File photo
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Grant Mealey - WDTV Sports