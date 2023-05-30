Person flown to the hospital after dirt bike crash

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say one person was flown to the hospital following a dirt bike accident on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the dirt bike accident around 11:35 a.m. Monday off of Fort Martin Rd., according to the Granville Fire Department.

Officials say crews learned on scene the person was about a mile and a half into the woods.

Crews then went into the woods to care for the patient until Mon EMS and Rescue arrived on scene and requested HealthNet, officials say.

The GFD says crews brought the person out of the woods and into the care of HealthNet.

Officials say the person was then flown to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half.

Below are additional photos from the GFD:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.