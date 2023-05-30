Roaches found throughout home, man, woman charged with child neglect

HAYWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man and woman have been charged after deputies say a child was “living in filth” in a home that was “infested with roaches.”

Deputies went to a home on Maple St. in Haywood on Wednesday, May 24 after receiving information of a child “living in filth,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say the home had “wildly overgrown vegetation” outside and windows covered with blackout curtains.

Court documents say 39-year-old Robert Snell, of Haywood, opened the door and “numerous roaches” came outside with him. Deputies say 20-30 roaches were running up and down the front door while they were speaking with Snell.

Deputies also say there was an “overpowering stench” that came through the door when Snell opened it.

When deputies asked where the child was, Snell allegedly said she just woke up and went inside to get her.

The girl was very small for her age and dirty, according to deputies, who say she “seemed abnormally frightened and wanted to go back in the house.” while police were there.

Authorities say 37-year-old Tiffany Bailey was at the home with Snell when they returned later that evening. When they went inside, the home was reportedly “completely infested with roaches all over the walls, ceiling, and everywhere inside the house” in addition to trash being throughout the home.

Snell and Bailey have both been charged with child neglect creating substantial risk of injury. Snell is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond, while Bailey is being held without bond at NCRJ.

