Robert “Bobby” Floyd Syrews, 68, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2023. He passed surrounded by his loving family, friends, and co-workers at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Bobby was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on January 3, 1955, a son of the late Albine Bobby Syrews and Patricia Garlitz. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his second mother, Joan Marie Syrews; and infant sister, Loriann Syrews. On Decemeber 31, 1982, Bobby married Penny Hefner Syrews and together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their children. She loved him beyond words, and will miss him beyond measure after forty wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Bobby are his loving wife, Penny Syrews of Weston; three children: Robert “Robby” Scott Syrews and wife, Dawn, Steven “Andy” Andrew Syrews, and Chelsea Elizabeth Syrews and companion, Charlie Brown, all of Weston; three grandchildren: Jayleigh Nicole Berg, Tyler Skye Hughes, and Matthew Lawrence Graham; nine siblings: Eileen Johns and husband, Wayne, Timothy Syrews and wife, Bridget, Marjorie Messenger and husband, Hoy, Marilyn Syrews, Terry Syrews and wife, Carol, Kenny Syrews and wife, Donna, Tom Syrews and wife, Delilah, Dave Syrews and wife, Trina, and Teresa McCormick and husband, Bill; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Bobby was a 1973 Lewis County High School graduate. He was successfully employed in the Oil and Gas Industry since 1976. Bobby was a “jack of all trades” and was self-employed over the last sixteen years. He was also employed at United Hospital Center as a courier and in hospitality. He was Christian by faith. Bobby enjoyed raising Beagles and was a member of various Beagle clubs. Over the years, Bobby raised two Beagles that became world class champions. You could always find Bobby at McDonald’s getting his daily coffee. Bobby spent time hunting, fishing, and finding antique treasures. He always enjoyed his time spent at Deer Camp in Amish Country with his best friend, John Hill, Robby, and Cory. He never met a stranger and was a true “people person” to whomever he crossed paths with. Most of all, Bobby cherished time spent with his family. Bobby’s love and generosity for others will be carried in the hearts of his friends and family for many years to come. Robert’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Friends and family will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert Floyd Syrews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

