Robert Lee “Bob” Petrice, 75, a resident of Coalton, passed from this life on Monday, May 29, 2023, at home. He had been in declining health however death was unexpected. Robert was born Saturday, November 1, 1947, in Coalton, a son of the late Roy Wilford Petrice and Rosalie Morral Petrice. On August 17, 1970, in Oakland, MD, he was married to the former Judy Daniels who survives in Coalton. They had celebrated fifty-two years of marriage. Also left to cherish Bob’s memory are two sons, Randy Lee Petrice and wife, Pam and Robert Lee Petrice, Jr., one daughter, Brenda Sue Pennington, two brothers, Ed Petrice and wife, Joan, and Roy Petrice and wife, Janet, four sisters, Pat Horseman, and husband, Jimmy, Mary McClure and husband, Dan, Rose Howell, and Sandra Pollock and husband, Todd, six grandchildren, Amber, Randy Jr., Amy, Alex, Dillon, and Rachel, five great grandchildren, Emma, C.J., Preston, Khloe, and Grayson, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Bob in death besides his parents was a son-in-law, Doug Pennington and a brother-in-law, Glen Howell. Bob had attended Coalton High School, and he had proudly served his country with the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He had worked as a coal miner for Upshur Coal Company. He was an avid stamp and coin collector, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR and wrestling. He also loved spending time on his porch watching the birds. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home chapel on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11am. Interment will follow in Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Gilman. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Robert Lee “Bob” Petrice. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

