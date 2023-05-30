Seasonable, sunny conditions throughout the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start a trend of summer-like temperatures and sunny skies that will last even into the first few days of June. Find out how long the nice weather will last, and what that means for any plans you have, in the video above!

After a low-pressure system brought rain showers to West Virginia yesterday, that system is moving away from the Mountain State and dry, stable air will settle in this afternoon. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with easterly winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the low-to-mid-80s in the lowlands and upper-70s in the mountains. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Some mountain fog is possible, but otherwise, expect decent visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with light easterly winds and highs in the low-80s in the lowlands and mid-to-upper-70s in the mountains. An upper-level ridge (which is a high-pressure system in the Jet Stream, thousands of feet above the earth’s surface) will linger for the rest of the week and even into the weekend, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper-80s by the end of the week. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s even into the weekend, so you may want to stay hydrated. Skies will also stay sunny well into the weekend, so you may want to wear plenty of sunscreen as well. Otherwise, the next few days will be nice. Models suggest that it’s not until next week that rain showers return to our region. In short, the last few days of May and the first few days of June will feel like summertime, with sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

Tonight: Clear skies. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 86.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 87.

