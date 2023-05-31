1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - One person died Wednesday in a power plant boiler explosion, authorities said.

Robertson County first responders went to the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin after initial reports of an explosion with multiple injuries, according to the Robertson County Emergency Management.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler, and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

There were no other injuries, and the incident is under control.

“Please Keep all Luminant employees and the family of the victim in your prayers,” said emergency management on Facebook.

There is no threat to the public, officials said.

