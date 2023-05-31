The annual Wood County History Scavenger Hunt is coming up

An annual historical scavenger hunt is coming up.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County History Scavenger Hunt is going to teach both kids and adults local history.

It starts at the Oakland Estate on 1131 7th Street and ends at the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue.

Participants will find nine items at each location. Many of the items will be transportation-related. Library Genealogist Robin Yarzab said this goes along with the theme of James McNeil Stephenson. He was the father of much of the transportation in our area.

“He routed the Northwestern and Staunton Parkersburg turnpike as well as the railroads to Parkersburg and that’s what’s made us what we are today,” Yarzab said.

The event is free and will last from 10am to 7pm on June 12th through 15th. On June 16th and 17th, it will last from 10am to 4pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Robert Snell and Tiffany Bailey
Roaches found throughout home, man, woman charged with child neglect
Leon Eaton
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fairmont

Latest News

Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Randolph County, sheriff says
Man seriously injured in ATV crash, sheriff says
W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers
W.Va. high school student-athletes allowed to make one-time transfers
3 NCWV Teams Head to Charleston.
WDTV Sports - State Tournament Preview
Dunn will play for Battler soccer in 2023-24 season.
Alyssa Dunn Signs for AB - WDTV Sports
Winners from the season and national finalists announced.
WVHSRA Rodeo Results Announced - WDTV SPORTS