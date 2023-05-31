Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A magistrate preliminary hearing for Ryan Gaston is being continued after the defendant’s attorney, Bill Merriman made the motion.

Gaston was arrested on March 7th for battery and assault of a disabled child.

The attorney cites a schedule conflict prior to the court proceeding according to magistrate Jody Purkey.

“Prior to the scheduling of the hearing we received a motion from his attorney, Mr. Bill Merriman in regards asking for continuance. The continuance was granted by me on the grounds that the attorney had a prior engagement,” Purkey said.

Magistrate Purkey says there will be a reset within 20 days of the day of continuance.

