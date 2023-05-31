Barbara Ann Farlow Renaldo, 93, of Morgantown, West Virginia, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 24, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Timothy C. Renaldo. After his passing, she married Dean Talkington, and he predeceased her.

Also predeceasing her were her parents, William E. Farlow and Opal H. Farlow; a brother, Robert Farlow; and a sister, Helen Conaway.

She is survived by two children, Randy Renaldo and his wife, Diana Gilleland of Grafton, West Virginia; a daughter, Becky Elkins of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina; grandchildren, Katie Renaldo-Lilly and her husband Kirk of Charleston, West Virginia, Sarah Renaldo of Morgantown, West Virginia, Tracey Elkins-Ramsey and her husband Kyle of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Christopher Elkins of Taleigh, North Carolina, Scott Elkins and his wife of Santa Cruz, California, Jason Elkins of Arizona, and Taylor and Grace Lilly of Charleston, West Virginia, Jeremy Gilleland and great grandson Taran; great grandchildren, include Everett and Benjamin Elkins, Lane and Maci Ramsey, and Olivia Elkins.

Before moving to Morgantown, WV, she has resided in both North Carolina, and most recently, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Barbara started her career at McCroys in downtown Fairmont, and subsequently went to work for A&P where she met her first husband. After raising her family, she and her husband operated Ran-Bek Furniture for approximately 16 years.

Barbara’s favorite past time was shopping either for the business or her home. She belonged to Saint Michaels Catholic Church of Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Union Rescue Mission, 107 Jefferson Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.

There will be no local services. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, South Carolina. The family would like to thank Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont, WV and Goldfinch Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach, SC for handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

