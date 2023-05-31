Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flights at W.Va. International Yeager Airport

Breeze Airways celebrated inaugural flights Wednesday into West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Breeze Airways celebrated inaugural flights Wednesday into West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

The second flight landed a little after 4:30 p.m. from Orlando, Florida. It was delayed after being scheduled to land at 3 p.m.

Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flights at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flights at W.Va. International Yeager Airport(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Champagne was sprayed on the plane after it arrived at the gate. WSAZ was invited to get video of that flight landing.

Breeze Airways offers direct flights to Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando.

“Our whole model is based on secondary markets like this one that are underserved, and they need and want that service, and they are ready and willing to jump on those planes, and we are ready to take them,” Angela Vargo, the company’s vice president of marketing and communications, said.

Ahmed Shatnawi came to see his sister off on a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, to visit their father, who moved there for work in August.

He says having this option is a huge benefit for their family.

“Last time we went we had to go through like three different flights to get from here to there,” he said. “Now it’s just one flight. Now he can come in every weekend if he wants to. It’s such a relief now.”

Flights to New York City and the West Coast are expected to be added during the next couple of years.

New routes have been on sale at introductory fares of $59 and $49 one way.

Flight info can be found on the company’s website here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe's Plaza in Bridgeport
Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport
Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Randolph County, sheriff says
Man seriously injured in ATV crash, sheriff says
Community concerns over panhandling around Monongalia County have grown in recent months.
Monongalia County introduces panhandling ordinance
Gov. Justice
Gov. Justice authorizes deployment of National Guard to southern border
Attorneys for Connor Crowe cited his age as one of the factors in asking for a shorter sentence.
West Virginia boy, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister

Latest News

Evacuations are underway in Buckhannon after a gas leak, city officials say.
UPDATE: Gas leak prompts evacuation in Buckhannon
Family loses home to fire Memorial Day weekend.
Morgantown community comes together for a family that is usually helping others
The O'Neill Center in Marietta.
Tips to keep older adults safe as temperatures rise
Abigail Nestor and Brandon Limberick
UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Harrison County drive-by shooting
The Junction is a brand new eatery that guests can visit while enjoying the park.
Prickett’s Fort State Park opens new concessions building