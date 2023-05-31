Bridgeport Middle student competes in national spelling bee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teen went to Washington, DC to represent West Virginia in the world of competitive spelling.

Bridgeport Middle School’s Isaac Boyce competed in the 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.

Boyce advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, but he was eliminated Wednesday morning. The quarterfinal round is the word-meaning round, and Boyce incorrectly described what a macabre is. He said it was a sleight of hand magic trick, but the correct answer was a gruesome horror movie.

Boyce wasn’t the only West Virginian competing in the spelling bee. Madeline Feinstein is a Summersville Middle School student who represented Charleston in the competition.

Feinstein failed to advance to the quarterfinals when she misspelled infobahn.

Although the students from West Virginia have been eliminated, you can still watch the finals live on TV Thursday night.

Following the quarterfinals, the field of students competing in the spelling bee has been reduced from 231 to 56. And at the end of Thursday night, there will be only one kid still standing.

