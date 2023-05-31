Elderly man injured after hit by car

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly man believed to be removing livestock from a roadway was hit by a car Wednesday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident in Alum Creek happened in the 2400 block of Brook Road.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and provided aid to the 71-year-old after calling 911.

The elderly pedestrian suffered minor cuts to the head and arm but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The driver in this incident is not facing any charges currently.

