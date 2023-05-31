Eleanor Jean McQuain, 83, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023. She was born in Fairmont on March 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Russell Musgrave and Genevieve and Jerry Conrad.

Eleanor graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1958. She was employed by Hills Department Store, Murphey Mart, and Westinghouse. She was United Methodist by faith.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, ceramics, gardening, camping, decorating, line dancing, and – in her younger years – riding horses. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the rest of the family, and spending time at her home in Florida. She also enjoyed riding behind Dave on their Harley Davidson and going to Sturgis.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Jimbo McQuain and his wife Lynette, and Cindy Amsden and her husband Arnold; grandchildren, Justin Smith, Ricky Harvey, Tyler Toothman, Conrad McQuain, Nick Pardee, Jamey McQuain, and Collin McQuain; great grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Aiden Smith, Mia Smith, Jordelys Harvey, Azelyn McQuain, Abel McQuain, and Landon Satterfield, great great grandchild, Jaxson Smith; her companion, Dave Offutt; and close family, Timmy and Becky Conrad.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McQuain, Sr.; her daughter, Pamela Kay Toothman; her siblings, Bobbie Ann Armstong, and Richard Musgrave; and a grandson, Jeremy Smith.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor K.P. Musgrove officiating. Interment will follow at Linn Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

