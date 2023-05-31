Ending May with summer-like temperatures!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the month of May with sunny skies and summer-like temperatures. As for how long these conditions will last, and what this means for any plans you have, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system is lingering northeast of West Virginia today, lifting warm, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light easterly winds and highs in the mid-80s in the lowlands and upper-70s to low-80s in the mountains. Just like yesterday, daytime heating may result in an isolated rain shower or two, but most of our region will stay dry. Overnight, skies will be clear, with light winds and highs in the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon will start the month of June with warmer temperatures still, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, Skies will still be mostly sunny and winds will be light as well for tomorrow. Friday will be warmer still, with a high of 90 degrees (a temperature not seen since April) in some areas, especially west of I-79, thanks to skies being mostly clear and sunny.

Saturday is a little more uncertain regarding the temperature, however, as a cold front will push into our region from the north, leading to an increase in clouds, as well as an isolated shower or two. Still, temperatures will reach the upper-80s at the minimum, and possibly 90 degrees in some areas. Those temperatures could cause problems for those sensitive to heat, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool, wear sunscreen to prevent sunburns, and check up on elderly neighbors. Thereafter, temperatures will go into a cooling trend, with highs in the low-80s for the first half of next week. Models also suggest some uncertainty regarding precipitation, but for now, rain chances will be on the low side for most of next week. In short, the first few days of June will be hot and sunny, and next week will be slightly cooler, with a slight chance of rain.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Tonight: Clear skies. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 52.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 88.

Friday: Sunny skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 90.

