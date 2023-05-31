First at 4 Forum: Warriors Rock Festival

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two representatives of the Warriors Rock Festival joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about bringing the Warriors Rock Festival to Clarksburg, what the concert is like, incorporating veterans into the show, and how to get tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

