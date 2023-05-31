FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures expected Friday and Saturday

Summer is on our doorstep!
By Kayla Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures have been steadily rising all week, and will continue to do so through Friday. Both Friday and Saturday could see temperatures at or above 90°, especially to our west/southwest, prompting us to declare a First Alert Weather Event for the counties of Gilmer, Braxton, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Lewis. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

