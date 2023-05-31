Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions celebrates 100 years in business and a century-long partnership with America’s Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier is known across the country for its vibrant decor, but another staple of the resort is its display of freshly cut flowers.

They’re placed in almost every corner of the building, and, yet, many don’t know that they point to a century-long relationship between The Greenbrier and the Gillespie family.

Gillespie Flowers and Productions was created in 1923 by Kenneth Gillespie. The business started inside The Greenbrier as a partnership; however, 20 years later, the resort was turned into a World War II military hospital, and Gillespie found himself buying a stand-alone store on White Sulphur Spring’s Main Street- less than half a mile from the resort’s main entrance.

This is where the business can be found today.

“It started with my grandfather, and then his son, Temp, my father, came along and continued that business- our business- and now it’s our turn, so here we are 100 years later,” shared John Gillespie, President of Gillespie Flowers and Productions.

John Gillespie- alongside his sister, Martha, and brother, Charley- is the third generation to carry on the Gillespie flower business. He says ownership seems to come in 30-year cycles, with his father taking ownership in the 1950s and him and his siblings doing the same in the 80s.

“I think it was engrained in us in many ways to carry on our legacy,” he told WVVA. “We learned the business from the roots up...”

Despite the business’ move 80 years ago, it has maintained a relationship with America’s Resort. Gillespie’s has continually provided floral arrangements for day-to-day use and event decor for all manner of celebrations. Because of this longstanding partnership, Gillespie credits The Greenbrier for the bulk of his family’s achievements.

“We owe a lot of our success to The Greenbrier. They are who we are, and with their partnership, we’ve been able to serve The Greenbrier guests over the years...and to today.”

But the resort says it’s the family’s dedication and professionalism that has gerned them 100 years in business.

“Just having someone who has been with the resort for so long and understands our mission, kind of our design elements- all those things. They understand all of that and fit right with it,” shared Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier.

As the Gillespie family celebrates the last century, they say they are looking forward to the future of their business as they serve both The Greenbrier Resort and the local community. The fourth generation of Gillespies are already working at the shop and are ready to grab the baton when their turn comes.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.