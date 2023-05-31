Janet Elaine Harless Gregory age 66 of Jeffersonville, Indiana, formerly of Cowen and Philippi West Virginia passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana on May 25, 2023 after battling an extended illness.

Janet was born October 30, 1956 in Richwood to the late Cecil Alvin Harless and Lois Irene Worley Harless. She married her husband Larry Gregory of 46 years on January 1, 1976 in Webster Springs and together they raised 7 children.

Janet was a homemaker for many years while raising her children after formerly working at the Cowen Laundromat and the B.O. Railroad Restaurant. She was a hard worker that loved to care for her family and when able to, worked as a volunteer at the local mission and used to teach Sunday School at her church.

Janet has 11 grandchildren and 1 expectant grandchild which she cherished very much; they were the highlight of her life. She was never shy in singing their praises with everyone she encountered.

Janet was a dedicated member of Christ Gospel Church and served the Lord with an abounding love. She was a shining example of the Lord’s love as it shined through in her actions and deeds. Janet had the biggest heart and she never met a stranger. She could always be found with a smile her face even in some of the gloomiest times. When you met Janet you knew you’d met a friend for life. She was truly selfless, giving, and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Robert Larry Gregory, Jr. (Bobby) of Elkins, Jeremy Gregory of Charlestown, IN, daughter in law Jennifer Gregory of Jeffersonville, IN, Brian (Alejandra) Gregory of Sellersburg, IN, Joseph (Lisha) Gregory of Charlestown, IN and daughters Tiffany Gregory of Jeffersonville, IN and Tara Gregory of Troy, NY; 11 grandchildren, Brooke, Kaylynne, Aubrey, Gracin, Kalli, Noah, Jasmine, Ethan, Adalai, Aleyiah and Trevor; siblings, Mary Meadows of Taylorsville, NC and Mark (Tammy) Harless of Elkins; daughters-in-law, Wendy Gregory of Philippi and Amber Anderson of Webster Springs.

Janet is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert “Larry” Gregory, Sr., her son, Shawn Eric Gregory, parents Cecil Alvin and Lois Irene Harless and sister Judy Ann Harless Gregory.

Janet will be deeply missed but the legacy of love she leaves behind will live beyond her earthly journey.

Services to celebrate Janet’s life will be held at 12:30 PM, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Rev. Edward Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen. Friends may join the family for visitation 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.admsreedfh.com

Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Gregory family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.