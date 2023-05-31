Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major development is in the works for a shopping plaza in Bridgeport.

Recently, Mountainman Axe Throwing and Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria opened at Gabe’s Plaza off Thompson Drive in Bridgeport, and the property owner, Carol Atkins, is planning for more developments on the site.

Atkins says a second building is planned to be built later this year at the site.

“We’re looking at a two-story, 6,000 square foot building,” said Atkins. “It would be between the existing building and Thompson Drive.”

Although nothing is secured as far as tenants are concerned, there is interest from at least one business, she said. She also has plans for what she hopes to do with the rest of the space.

“We currently have a coffee shop that is interested in some of the space,” she said. “We’re also considering some flex space where people would have shared common space, a shared conference room, and be able to rent an office space short term.”

The building would not just be the flex space concept. Atkins said there would be normal rentals allowed as well.

While the fall timeline is more settled, Atkins said the buildout of the new structure could still fluctuate.

“We’re looking at six to eight months for the buildout,” she said. “The timeline could also depend on if a tenant would want to occupy space quicker, but we’re looking forward to this next build.”

The price for the future project will not be finalized until such time as a permit is filed with the City of Bridgeport, but Atkins said it will be a six-figure project.

