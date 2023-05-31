Man seriously injured in ATV crash, sheriff says

MABIE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Randolph County say a man was seriously injured in an ATV crash Wednesday night.

Authorities were dispatched to an ATV accident on the Mabie side of Rich Mountain Rd. at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after the caller told dispatchers the driver suffered a head injury, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say a Honda ATV was in the ditch line without a left front wheel, and the driver, a Pennsylvania resident who has not been identified, was unable to provide a statement on what happened due to his injuries.

Investigators determined the driver did not hit anything, saying he was driving on the road when a component of the left front tire and axle failed. The tire then flew off, causing the driver to lose control and crash, the release says.

Authorities say there were scratch marks on the pavement leading up to the crash, which investigators believe was from the ATV’s front axle shaft.

Authorities say the driver was the only person riding the ATV at the time of the accident and was life-flighted to the hospital from the Coalton area. His condition is unknown.

Below is an additional photo of the crash:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.