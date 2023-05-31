O’Reilly Auto Parts opens in former Clarksburg Kroger

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - O’Reilly Auto Parts is officially open for business in the former Kroger on Pike Street.

The store is located near McDonald’s and beside Rokisky’s Service Center.

It is the first business to open in that building since Kroger closed in January 2021. Kroger first opened in 1970.

Work began on the O’Reilly Auto Parts last December, and it opened a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.

O’Reilly Auto Parts covers more than 8,000 square feet of the building. Another 8,000 square feet remains for another tenant.

