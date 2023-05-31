O’Reilly Auto Parts opens in former Clarksburg Kroger

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - O’Reilly Auto Parts is officially open for business in the former Kroger on Pike Street.

The store is located near McDonald’s and beside Rokisky’s Service Center.

It is the first business to open in that building since Kroger closed in January 2021. Kroger first opened in 1970.

Work began on the O’Reilly Auto Parts last December, and it opened a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.

O’Reilly Auto Parts covers more than 8,000 square feet of the building. Another 8,000 square feet remains for another tenant.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

New business to open at former Kroger in downtown Clarksburg

Work begins on former Kroger in Clarksburg for new business

O’Reilly Auto Parts nears opening in former Clarksburg Kroger, official says

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Robert Snell and Tiffany Bailey
Roaches found throughout home, man, woman charged with child neglect
Leon Eaton
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fairmont

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition (Source: GrayDC)
Bridgeport Middle student competes in national spelling bee
Walmart Shooting
Gabe's Plaza in Bridgeport
Major development in the works for Gabe’s Plaza in Bridgeport
Gov. Justice
Gov. Justice authorizes deployment of National Guard to southern border