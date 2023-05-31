Prickett’s Fort State Park opens new concessions building

The Junction at Prickett’s Fort is a brand new eatery that guests can visit while taking in the history of the park.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WDTV) - Prickett’s Fort State park in Fairmont just debuted a new concessions building on the grounds, right down the hill from the fort itself.

The Junction at Prickett’s Fort is a brand new eatery that guests can visit while taking in the history of Prickett’s Fort State Park.

This addition is part of the park’s efforts to gear up for their 50th anniversary, which they will be celebrating in 2026.

They are also hoping that this will keep visitors in the area. Prior to The Junction’s opening, there was nowhere for people to eat nearby. Now, park visitors or people who are just passing through can stop in for a bite. Kitchen manager Jeremy Basher hopes the convenience will draw in customers in the future.

“They needed something down here, so we got it open and hopefully people start coming in and visiting us,” says Basher.

Prickett’s Fort is one of two state parks in Marion County, and one of 35 in the state of West Virginia. Greg Bray, executive director of Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation and Prickett’s Fort State Park, says anyone in West Virginia should visit the state parks it has to offer.

“We always encourage people to come out, visit, ride bikes, do whatever. Fish, put your boat in, kayak, and learn a little bit of history,” says Bray.

The fort was built in 1774 during Lord Dunmore’s War, which was a smaller fight that heavily influenced the Revolutionary War that started around a year later. The area then became a state park in 1976.

On top of The Junction’s debut, which will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 26th, there are many other exciting events lined up for the summer, including free concerts every Friday from June 30th to August 4th.

For more information on the park’s upcoming events, go to www.prickettsfort.org.

