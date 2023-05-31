Ryan David Sickles, 34, of Gilboa Road Community in Barrackville, WV, passed away May 25, 2023, unexpectedly at his home. Ryan is survived by his parents, Rick and Brenda Sickles; a Brother, Derrick Sickles and his wife Abigail Garcia Sickles; nephew, Hendrix Sickles; niece, Audrina Sickles; but, most importantly, his son, Tanner Sickles, who was his whole world; his best friend and mother of Tanner, Kimberly McCartney and her son, Roman, with whom Ryan played a “father” role. Ryan is also survived by his Aunts and Uncles, Brenda and Glen Haught, Debbie and J.R. Freeman, and Lisa and Alan Meekins , Grandfather, Fay McCoy, and several cousins , Dana Haught, Alex,Taylor John, Austin,Kacie,Colby,and Dyer. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Bernice Sickles, Elaine Miller McCoy; and Uncle,Steve McCoy. Ryan was employed by All Pro Home Improvement, who he considered his 2nd family. He was very talented in the construction trade and made sure the projects he was working on were completed to the customer’s satisfaction and with pride. He enjoyed so much the game of baseball and taught his son, Tanner, to play and love, as well. He never missed a game that his son had. In addition to baseball, Ryan loved going to Big Bear Lake and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all, but never forgotten. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The service will be at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

