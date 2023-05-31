TV info for Backyard Brawl, other WVU football games released

The 106th Backyard Brawl against Pitt, on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m., ET.
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia’s second and third football games and lone Thursday game for the 2023 season have been announced by the Big 12 Conference office.

The Mountaineers’ home opener against Duquesne on Saturday, Sept. 9, will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 6 p.m., ET.

The 106th Backyard Brawl against Pitt, on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m., ET.

The Thursday, Oct. 12, Houston game at TDECU Stadium will be televised at 7 p.m., ET, on FS1.

As was announced by NBC on May 6, WVU’s season opener at Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 2, will be televised at 7:30 p.m.

Starting with the Sept. 23 matchup against Texas Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Big 12 Conference game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Robert Snell and Tiffany Bailey
Roaches found throughout home, man, woman charged with child neglect
Leon Eaton
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fairmont

Latest News

Dunn will play for Battler soccer in 2023-24 season.
Alyssa Dunn Signs for Alderson Broaddus Soccer
Winners from the season and national finalists announced.
NATIONALS: West Virginia High School Rodeo Announces Nationals Contestants from 2022-23 Season
WVU Selected for NCAA Tournament
WVU Baseball Selected in NCAA Tournament & Will Play Indiana in First Game
BSC AOTW - WDTV Grant Mealey
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grant Mealey - Lewis County Baseball