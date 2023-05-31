Vera Gaye (McIe) Bennett, 77 of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2022 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. Born June 28, 1945 in Diana, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Altie (Williams) McIe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children: James, Michael, and Tina Elliott, and Melissa Snow; siblings: Bud McIe, Juanita Stout, Loretta Davis, and Imogene Stout. Vera was a God-fearing woman and attended church at Beaver Run Community Church. She enjoyed reading, singing, and cooking. She made the absolute best biscuits. Vera had an infectious personality, whether it be sharing her religion or her very amusing sense of humor. She was always caring for people and for animals, particularly cats and birds. However, she would take in anything that she thought needed a second chance. She also enjoyed gardening and landscaping and she used that ability to showcase the beauty of Camp Caesar when she worked there. Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren: Eleese Dorrance, Travis DeHaven, Chris DeHaven, Amanda House, Kyra Fisher, and JD Mills, great-grandchildren: Grayson, Blake, and Lucas Dorrance, Trinity, Acia, and Wyatt Mills, Daniel House, and Archie and Emma Taylor; brothers: Delmas and Dallas McIe; sister, Fern Flare; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Vera’s life will be held 3:00PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation from 1:00PM until 3:00 PM, prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Vera’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.