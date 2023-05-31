What to do and signs of having a stroke

How to be prepared when and if a stroke happens.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With May being Stroke Awareness Month, medical professionals want the public to be more mindful of how serious having a stroke can be.

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center stroke neurologist, Dr. Muhammad Hussain said two million brain cells die every minute after having a stroke.

Which means for every hour a stroke goes untreated, the brain will age for three-and-a-half years.

Dr. Hussain says if you are unsure of signs of a stroke to remember the acronym: “B.E.F.A.S.T.”

“So, what that stands for is, ‘B’ for balance. So, if your balance is off or if you feel everything spinning. ‘E’ for eyes. If you lose vision in one eye or if you have double vision. ‘F’ for face. So, a droopy face or numbness in your face. ‘A’ for arms. So, arm weakness or leg weakness or numbness. And ‘S’ stands for speech. So, slurred speech, trouble finding your words, trouble understanding someone else. And ‘T’ means ‘Time is brain.’ Which means you have to come straight to the emergency room,” Dr. Hussain said.

Dr. Hussain says some risk factors are high cholesterol, obesity, lack of exercise and drug use.

