W.Va. high school student-athletes allowed to make one-time transfers

The “high school transfer bill” is going through after being amended into House Bill 2820.
W.Va. high school student-athletes allowed to make one-time transfers
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia high school athletes are now able to transfer schools because of a new law in the state.

The policy for this was introduced by the state senate in January with Senate Bill 262 or what is commonly known as the “high school transfer bill.” This bill will allow for West Virginia high school student-athletes to be allowed a one-time transfer and keeping athletic eligibility.

The current rule is if a student-athlete transfers then they would take a year of ineligibility in their athletics.

Senate Bill 262 was combined with an original bill designed to expand athletic opportunities for hope scholarship recipients -- creating House Bill 2820.

The bill will be effective on June 9th and will become law without Governor Jim Justice’s signature.

For previous coverage on this bill, you can click the link below:

W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County
Robert Snell and Tiffany Bailey
Roaches found throughout home, man, woman charged with child neglect
Leon Eaton
Shooting, assault suspect found hiding in pipe, sheriff says
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fairmont

Latest News

Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Randolph County, sheriff says
Man seriously injured in ATV crash, sheriff says
3 NCWV Teams Head to Charleston.
WDTV Sports - State Tournament Preview
Dunn will play for Battler soccer in 2023-24 season.
Alyssa Dunn Signs for AB - WDTV Sports
Winners from the season and national finalists announced.
WVHSRA Rodeo Results Announced - WDTV SPORTS