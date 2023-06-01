3 indicted in Mon County for concealing dead human body

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Grand Jury returned a total of 149 indictments in May.

Of those indictments, three people were indicted for allegedly concealing a dead human body in 2021.

Isaiah Antonk, Deaven Lamb and Sarah Sherman are accused of conspiracy to commit a felony and concealment of a deceased human body.

The body of Jessie Lee Young Jr. was found in the backseat of his car in July 2021 in Monongalia County.

Authorities said autopsy results showed Young died as a result of cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

Investigators said in September 2021 Young died at a Morgantown apartment while in the company of McDougal, Sherman, and Lamb. Authorities say at least two of them were using drugs together when Young Jr. overdosed and died.

Authorities said they put Young’s body in his car and drove it to a location on Dry Run Rd. and left him after “staging the scene.”

The following are other notable indictments handed down by the Monongalia County Grand Jury in May:

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

