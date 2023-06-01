American Heart Association: Kids as young as 4 years old should know CPR basics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When an emergency strikes, time is of the essence.

The American Heart Association says nine out of 10 people don’t survive a cardiac arrest because people don’t recognize the signs soon enough.

“Majority of out of hospital cardiac arrests happen at a home or residence,” said Cynthia Keely with the American Heart Association. “Especially in West Virginia, there’s a lot of grandparents raising their grandchildren, so you can think it can happen to anyone.”

New research from the Heart Association says everyone, including kids as young as 4 years old, should know how to respond to an emergency.

“It expounded on saying kids as young as 10, 10-12 years old, were able to administer CPR,” Keely said.

The association hopes curriculum will be added for kids as young as in preschool, with lessons catered to different age groups.

“Going through the basic steps that something bad had happened to an individual,” said Keely. “That they were not normal, that they weren’t breathing, and to recognize that if they see something like that to call 911.”

CPR awareness week is the first week of June, which reminds us the importance of knowing CPR when we’ll spending a lot of time around water.

“Near drowning issues or drowning is part of CPR education and can be included if you become certified in CPR,” Keely said.

Learning this kind of material at 4 years old may seem very young, but the research shows that even the little ones understand at least the very basics.

“I don’t think anyone’s too young, personally,” Keely said. “I think the earlier you start with education and providing them the foundation of if something doesn’t look right, go find an adult.”

Statistics show that 150,000 people die annually from cardiac arrest, so you’re more than likely to be around someone experiencing it.

You can find a CPR course near you here.

