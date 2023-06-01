Boscov’s promotes “Shop for a Cause” ahead of fall opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A charity lunch was held by the Meadowbrook Malls’ newest department store.

Boscov’s was joined by over 150 local charities to encourage people to “shop for a cause”.

The non-profits got early access shopping passes. These passes will be given to people who donate $5 to that respective cause.

Boscov’s Chairman & CEO Jim Boscov says it’s part of his family’s mission to give back to the communities they serve.

“That says to me that this is a community that truly takes care of each other and that’s what’s necessary in today’s world,” said Boscov. “I’ve met some wonderful people, but what we did is introduce the idea of the fact that when a department store opens there’s lots of curiosity and that we can help turn that curiosity into donations for the non-profits.”

Donors who get the early charity pass for the October 5th opening will also be getting a goodie bag from Boscov’s.

This will mark the 50th Boscov’s location in the country and the first one in West Virginia.

